Punish abuse of public funds!

Dear Editor,

As the president of Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Fritz Pinnock, former Minister of Education Ruel Reid and others await their day in court, the Auditor General's Department (AGD) revealed a damning report citing further incidents of questionable spending and abuse of authority.

Hundreds of millions of dollars seemingly cannot be properly accounted for. It seems odd that only two individuals are fingered in such a wide range of transactions, which bypassed all the protocols and controls including approvals and audits without anyone raising concern.

The AGD report highlighted improper use of bank accounts, questionable reimbursements for trips and items which appear to be personal, payments of approximately $330 million from various bank accounts which could not be validated with supporting documents. Other incidents involved the procurement of goods and services where competitive bidding and government guidelines were not followed.

This is disturbing on many levels. One has to wonder if similar breaches occur elsewhere.

The abuse of public funds is nothing to take lightly. Heads should roll due to the blatant breach of trust and abuse of authority, and they should be brought before the courts when necessary.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com