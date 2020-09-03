Quarantine breakers, beware!
Dear Editor,
The Government has received well-deserved praise locally and internationally for its handling of COVID 19; however, the situation is now beginning to fall apart due primarily to the indiscipline of some members of the society and their response to the restrictions imposed on all of us at this time.
Much of the damage is being done by those breaking quarantine restrictions and the Government must urgently deal with them to the full extent of the law. Fine them to the max!
I also suggest that they publish their names, addresses, and photos in all available media, including social media, under the caption: “BEWARE! THIS PERSON IS A DANGER TO YOU!”
We must know who they are in order to protect ourselves from them, and by their actions they forfeit any right to privacy.
Perhaps some of the media would do this free as a public service.
It should also be noted that wearing a mask on your chin provides no protection to anyone. This really needs to be addressed.
Reid Robertson
Manchester
