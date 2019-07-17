Questionable fees to service groups

Dear Editor,

Kiwanis is a global organisation of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.

Since 1964, and the opening of the Kiwanis Club of Kingston, the movement has expanded to over 60 clubs spread throughout Jamaica.

Junior Chamber International, commonly referred to as JCI, is a non-profit international non-governmental organisation of young people with members in about 124 countries.

They seek to inspire young people to recognise their responsibility to create a better world and empower them to drive change.

These two organizations are dedicated to serving the less fortunate and the training of young people in leadership and becoming model citizens.

Recently, both organisations, in carrying out their international parent bodies' mandate of collaborating, planned a fun day to involve a football match and a bun eating contest. In order to hold this event, they were required to fork out $38,150; including, Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation $8,750 after a 50 per cent discount; Jamaica Association of Composers, Authors and Publishers, $12,000; and Jamaica Music Society, $7,400.

This leads us to wonder if the enormous contributions of service organisations in Jamaica is recognised and appreciated.

Those fees could feed at least 50 more homeless people of purchase books for three more youngsters.

If we were to attempt quantifying the cumulative contributions of service-driven entities to out nation it would boggle the mind. This relieves the Government of tremendous responsibilities that would ordinarily fall in its remit.

These fee-collecting agencies that take, as opposed to give, to the welfare of humanity need to exercise a bit more compassion

Rally

Member