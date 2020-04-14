Rave reviews, but we treat our own poorly

Dear Editor,

The Jamaica Government has got rave reviews from all quarters of the world on its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with such reviews the Jamaica Government has ended up with a big black eye on how it treats its own citizens.

The worst case, the Jamaicans who were on a cruise ship in Kingston Harbour were not allowed to come ashore.

Did the Government do this for the good of the country? Sacrifice 40-plus people to save a million? Is this justified? I say no.

No Jamaican should be denied the right to come home. These Jamaicans have done nothing wrong. It would have been prudent for the Government to land them and put them under quarantine for a duration. To leave them helpless and homeless is heartless (to be kind).

The international rave reviews apparently got into the heads of these decision-makers and caused a lapse in their judgement. The decision-makers in this matter should try to see how they would feel had they been similarly denied landing rights to their own country.

The Government should apologise to these citizens and do all in its power to get them home safely. Most importantly, our Government must ensure that Jamaicans are never again treated this way.

A point to note: The silence of our constitutional lawyers is deafening. Do these citizens have a legal leg to stand on when it comes to suing the Government for distress, pain, and suffering?

Authnel S Reid

reidaut@icloud.com