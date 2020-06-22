Reading the PNP restructuring

Dear Editor,

The People's National Party (PNP) has restructured its campaign to show unity and special attention to image; but I see it for what it is.

The appointment of Lisa Hanna as campaign spokesperson is nothing but a ploy. It is about using her communication skills and her beautiful image. They want her to be the face of the party and not Dr Peter Phillips.

The movement of Natalie Neita-Headley from being deputy campaign director, as well as removing Morais Guy as Leader of Opposition Business in the House, should have come as no surprise. All those moves were made possible by the “Gang of 15”.

Phillip Paulwell remaining as campaign director also should come as no surprise, because if he had moved both Paulwell and Neita-Headley at one time it would be political suicide for Dr Peter Phillips.

Still, Phillips has come out the winner, because instead of being dethroned as leader of the Opposition by Peter Bunting, he sacrificed Morais Guy, who took one for the team.

Before Bunting announced his bid for leadership last year he allegedly rejected the position of campaign director. Now he is willing to share that role with Phillip Paulwell?

Dr Peter Phillips is highly likely to lose the next general election, so, to me, Lisa Hanna's and Phillip Paulwell's leadership ambitions will be damaged, especially if their team loses by a landslide.

Bunting may also be blamed if the PNP loses — for challenging Phillips. Of course, he and his team will counter that narrative by saying, “We told you Dr Phillips couldn't win, but we came on board and gave it our all.”

Those other Comrades who have leadership ambition — like Lisa Hanna, Damion Crawford, Wykeham McNeill, and even Mikael Phillips — will then be in good standing and so be strong contenders to take over.

Let's say by a miracle Dr Peter Phillips is victorious, Bunting taking over from him will not be automatic. Dr Phillips is likely to name Lisa Hanna as deputy prime minister, or follow Portia Simpson Miller and Andrew Holness by not naming anyone in that position. And with others holding leadership ambitions, I doubt it will be smooth sailing.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com