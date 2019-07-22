Really, Madam DPP?

Dear Editor,

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn's recent ramblings — I suppose learned — in targeting the 'informa fi dead' culture, which I agree is indeed an issue that we as a country need to deal with, was disingenuous, to say the least.

I am not one of those people who is in awe of law degrees, PhDs and Queen's counsel titles, nor do I idolise politicians. What I look at are the facts surrounding the issues that we need to resolve.

Good sense must prevail.

Jamaica has a high crime rate, and that will make many people fearful of giving any sort of testimony, even if they are bona fide witnesses. Why? Because the police, the Government and government agencies have a record of failure when it comes to protecting witnesses.

Indeed, the Government has failed to spend enough resources on shoring up forensic evidence-gathering which can be more pertinent that any form of human recollection.

I find her comments offensive, because she is asking people to risk their lives without a proper guarantee of security for themselves and their families — something she may not be prepared to do herself if placed in the same situation.

I am wondering, if the DPP were to lose her protection officers would she be uttering the same views she has been spewing? And if she wants to prove me wrong, just relieve herself of her own security detail.

Mark Trought

marktrought@gmail.com