Reckless pedestrians!

Dear Editor,

Since the start of the year, numerous people have been hit and killed by motor vehicles. Surely, many of our motorists are reckless and must be faulted for these fatalities. However, there are also many pedestrians who are careless and ought to be blamed squarely.

A few months ago, I witnessed two schoolgirls cross a busy roadway when the traffic light was clearly on green. There was even a red hand sign forbidding crossing. Seconds after they stepped into the middle of the road, the oncoming motorist had to halt. Immediately, the driver behind him slammed into his rear end. The girls continued walking and giggling. They only turned around once and glanced at the disfigured bumpers.

There are countless pedestrians who, like these schoolgirls, are wild and unthinking in their daily traverse.

Almost every morning, I notice adults — travelling with their children — bypass nearby pedestrian crossways, and hurry across busy, unmarked areas instead. They seem fearlessly undeterred by motorists' dangerous swerving and sudden braking. In fact, some will stop in the middle of the road to cuss out the “tarra-tarra” of any driver who comes close to hitting them or refuses to yield way.

There are also some pedestrians who repeatedly fail to wear bright and light colour clothing at night. Some of these very pedestrians will also emerge suddenly from blind spots, misjudge the distance of approaching vehicles, and run across the road.

I have also observed pedestrians wearing deeply plugged earphones while navigating high-trafficked thoroughfares. Talk about 'carelissniss'!

Some weeks ago, I was with my husband as he drove along a dark and meandering stretch. After we rounded a corner we saw a cyclist riding most dangerously. To begin, he was not appropriately dressed for the night ride. Furthermore, he had his earphones plugged in, and he was using his cellular phone with his non-steering hand. Unbelievable!

Sadly, if a driver, by no fault of his own, were to hit him, or any other inattentive pedestrian for that matter, he or she would be mobbed and slaughtered. Nobody would consider the pedestrian's negligence or even bear witness to same.

We have to exercise greater caution and take responsibility for our safety on the road. We cannot expect that the driver will always see us and will always have the power – mechanical or otherwise – to avoid hitting us.

Look out for your own safety! Pay attention and use the pedestrian crossings as instructed.

Shawna Kay Williams-Pinnock

shawna201@gmail.com