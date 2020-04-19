Recovery will require creativity, hard work and discipline

The magnitude of the COVID-19 damage to our economy, which had just started to turn the corner, is going to be staggering, and will obviously demand our most creative approaches as we seek to recover.

Thus far, the Government has resorted to a mix of fiscal macroeconomic stimulus and social relief packages to cushion the blow to the most vulnerable individuals and businesses.

This has necessitated a substantial reallocation of government expenditure to public health, which will divert funds from other areas of economic activity and pose additional challenges.

The capacity for increased fiscal expenditure, with lower-than-projected tax revenue, requires borrowing both within Jamaica and from external sources. This is painful just when Jamaica was reducing its debt-to-GDP ratio, yet unavoidable in the circumstances.

Increased credit and lower interest rates, while targeting use that does not put pressure on the exchange rate and our international reserves, will be unavoidable. So we must think production, investment and employment, especially in manufacturing and agriculture, not consumption and imports.

Private financial institutions will have to support their customers with creative refinancing. Venture capitalists will be especially valuable.

Great attention will have to be paid to the resurrection of tourism as the engine of economic growth and the main source of our foreign exchange earnings. Innovative marketing strategies involving discounts and development of our attractions, while capitalising on our physical proximity to the United States, our largest visitor market, must be the order of the day.

The physical plant is in good condition and so are the workers and the energetic tourism team, but they will need resources. Cruise shipping will take longer to recover and, hopefully, will eventually contribute more than it did in the past.

More than just money, agriculture will need organisation to increase purchase of local foods, possibly necessitating a temporary increase in import duties on products which are grown in Jamaica or where local substitutes are available.

The opportunity should be used to trim central government by reducing the number of ministries and making their operations more efficient at last. The private sector is already making brave and innovative efforts and this needs to be matched in the public sector.

Finally, the policy of lockdown has to be applied with greater sensitivity and planning for the poor who, given the nature of their accommodation, transport and how they earn their living, find it extremely difficult to adhere to social distancing orders and cannot purchase and store large amounts of food.

Obviously, the longer the lockdown continues, the greater the contraction in the economy. So any lockdown needs to be sensitive to the deployment of production and the dispersal of employment.

We in this space are optimistic that recovery, while difficult at first, will come roaring back once we apply creativity, hard work and discipline. When it is safe, elections should be held to decide which party ought to lead the recovery.