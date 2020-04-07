Remember J'cans stuck overseas

Dear Editor,

I am a Jamaican presently overseas and would very much like to return to my home country.

While I am in agreement that we, as a country, need to take all steps necessary to eliminate the threat and spread of the disease all the world is currently faced with, I am also of the belief that some agreements need to be put in place by the foreign ministers to ensure Jamaican citizens overseas are protected and cared for.

Furthermore, I humbly request that the Jamaica Government open communication to ease the minds of vulnerable Jamaicans overseas that a plan is in place to get them home as soon as it is possible to do so.

Also, arrangements for the distribution of emergency care packages should be made to ensure that essential needs are met, so that we do not become a burden to countries who are facing similar challenges.

I left Jamaica in January 2020 to complete studies in the UK and had a budget plan that would have seen me through to the end of March, when my course of study would have been completed and I would return home to Jamaica on March 30, 2020.

My flight was cancelled because no incoming flights are being allowed into Jamaica. As a result I am stuck in the UK with little money to spare.

Now I am further disappointed to hear that the Government lockdown on incoming flights has been extended for another 14 days.

Jamaica is my only home and the only place I would prefer to be in times like these. I am sure that, with our young, visionary Government, the leaders can commit themselves to coming up with better ways of alleviating the problems citizens stuck overseas are facing.

Danang Brown

c/o brownjourney@yahoo.com