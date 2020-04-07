Remembering Zimbabwe's health nightmare on World Health Day

Dear Editor,

It's sad that nurses and midwives in Zimbabwe are the most underpaid in the world, despite the fact that they work hard to promote and protect health in an economically fragile country.

Sometimes nurses and midwives have reportedly been threatened by the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) Government to continue working without receiving their due salaries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and other powerful leaders should voice concern for this situation and encourage the president of Zimbabwe to create a working environment for nurses and midwives to discharge their duties effectively and enhance the health care of Zimbabwe.

Tapiwa Muskwe

United Kingdom

