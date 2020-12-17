Renato Adams' visa is the scapegoat

Dear Editor,

No rocket science required here, or no deep psychological analysis needed to understand the revocation of Renato Adam and his family's and colleagues' visas.

The US does this all the time to prominent Jamaicans; for example, Daryl Vaz and Phillip Paulwell.

The US's motivation is pure politics and arm-twisting. It's a sign of US displeasure towards Jamaica.

I believe it's not even a subtle message being sent, but a form of intimidation of the Jamaican Government.

In the case of Adams and his Crime Management Unit colleagues, the tragedy of the killings in Kraal was duly adjudicated in the Jamaican courts, and the accused were acquitted of the charges related to the killing of those unfortunate Jamaicans. This not guilty verdict was welcomed by Adams and his men; but, admittedly, caused, and still causes much dismay to the families of the deceased.

However, despite that Kraal debacle, the present denial of Adams' visa and those associated with him is a clear message to the Andrew Holness-led Administration that the US is very unhappy about Jamaica's close relationship with China, especially, over the matter of the use of Chinese 5G technology in the Jamaican communications infrastructure.

Also, such a move against Adams and his people, again, is a clear political signal on the part of The Donald Trump Administration in the dying days of his presidency, where he is lashing out against all and sundry — all those who do not bend to his will must be punished.

Jamaicans now have just got to sit tight until January 20, 2021, and appeal to the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris Administration's good sense that they will reverse Trump's vindictive policies against Jamaica and other sovereign nations.

George Garwood

merleneg@yahoo.com