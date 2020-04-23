Reopening the economy critical to avoid chaos

In case anyone thinks it's only big business people who want to see the reopening of the Jamaican economy, we invite them to listen to the cries of the country's household or domestic workers who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus.

With no provision for them in the Government's stimulus package, the household workers, whose plight was carried in yesterday's edition of this newspaper, have been scrounging around to survive at a time when the appetite for charity is severely curtailed.

The Jamaica Household Workers' Union (JHWU), the umbrella organisation for roughly 58,000 domestic employees, the majority over 50 years old, tells us that they have had to resort to fund-raising — which is tantamount to begging — in order to meet their basic needs, but with little success.

After three weeks, the household workers, a hardy group of mostly women who clean the homes of Jamaica's middle- and upper-income families, have only been able to raise US$805, out of a target of US$10,000, forcibly revised downwards by half.

JHWU spokeswoman Ms Shirley Pryce voiced the pain of her colleagues: “This pandemic has made life more difficult than ever for low-income and precarious workers like domestic workers. Domestic workers are sent home from work without pay for up to six weeks, some indefinitely.

“We are, please, seeking your urgent help in providing us with cash or kind to help domestic workers and their children to cushion this blow and help in providing the basics for domestic workers and their families.”

At the other end of the economic spectrum, businessman Mr John Mahfood expresses a sentiment no doubt shared by most in the sector, in urging the Government to “provide the country with information on their plans to open the economy, and the timeline, so that we are not in a constant state of uncertainty”.

In a full-page advertisement also in yesterday's edition, Mr Mahfood pleaded: “My message to the Government is to immediately reopen the economy in a controlled manner, while keeping schools closed until after summer (and) keeping the older population at home…

“Study the way in which some countries in Europe have been approaching the problem for guidance. The measure of success should not be (based) solely on numbers of cases but how quickly we can resume economic activity and reduce the misery of the people. Failure to take action is going to result in chaos in this country of ours.”

Earlier in this space we urged the Andrew Holness Administration to set up a task force to plan for the reopening of the economy, even as we continue the urgent fight to contain the spread of the COVID-19 disease. We are still waiting for this critical move.

The Government appears to be sitting back comfortably, basking in the kudos it received for its early management of the coronavirus outbreak. But the chaos that broke out after the lockdown of St Catherine should serve as a wake-up call.

At the very least, the Government should, by the end of this week, announce guidelines for reopening the Jamaican economy, as done by the United States where several states have begun to reopen their economies based on the guidelines issued by the White House.

As the US is our most important trading partner, imagine the confusion and conflicts that would ensue if they reopen their economy and we do not.