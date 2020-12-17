Repeal section 7A of Parish Court Act

Dear Editor,

I think the following provision of the Parish Court Act is unconstitutional and void vide section 2 of the Constitution of Jamaica.

Section 7A: “Judges of the parish courts shall enjoy the same immunity from liability as judges of the Supreme Court.”

In McKane v Parnell, 7 JLR, 32, it was held that it is clear that where a magistrate or any judge of an inferior court assumes jurisdiction where he has no jurisdiction as a result of a mistake of law he is liable in trespass for acts done as a result of that erroneous assumption of jurisdiction.

It cannot and has not been questioned that service in the office of a parish court judge is service in the public service.

The Constitution of Jamaica, section 1(6) says: In this constitution “the public service” does not include service in the office of governor general, president, deputy president, speaker, deputy speaker, minister, parliamentary secretary, leader of the Opposition, senator, member of the House of Representatives, member of the Privy Council, judge of the Supreme Court or judge of the Court of Appeal, or clerk or deputy clerk of either House, or service on the personal staff of the governor general or, subject to the provisions of section 79 of this constitution, service in the office of attorney general.

At present, a judge of a superior court is immune from suit even if he is acting without jurisdiction and that immunity section 7A of the Parish Court Act attempts to confer on judges of the parish court in a democracy in which equality before the law is a principal feature and Charles I, King of England (November 19, 1600 – January 30, 1649) was executed for levying taxes without the consent of Parliament, as well as other wrongs, and why those peoples who are paid by the public are not treated as public servants anyway.

Let our Parliament display good governance by demonstrating respect for the supreme law of the land and repeal section 7A of the Parish Court Act without delay.

Having said all the above, no judge is immune from being charged criminally. In living memory only one judge has been charged and sent to prison. None is even being charged for misbehaviour and allowed to retire on pension, and even promoted, some under the watch of this chief justice in spite of reports I have made to him.

Owen S Crosbie

Mandeville, Manchester

oscrosbie123@gmail.com