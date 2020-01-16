Reprogramming relations

Dear Editor,

We are now in the year 2020 and my eyes are hurting as it cannot contain the well of water flowing for the treatment that women are receiving as their new year's gift.

Violence against women has been making the headlines one publication too many. It calls for a closer look and deeper analysis on the root cause of the end result — murder-suicide.

The latest incidents of women being murdered, according to allegations, have been associated with the mishandling of relationship problems. A closer look will reveal issues such as power, male dominance, ownership, jealousy, and revenge. These issues cannot be looked at exclusive of the factors of parenting, culture, and teaching. We are coming from a primitive time when men owned everything; from material things to people, and women were barely even mentioned, to now when women have a say. There is the misunderstanding that wives should submit to their husbands and be disciplined if they don't. If that were true, wouldn't the same be true when men don't love their wives as Christ loved the Church?

Many children are taught abuse by their parents, with the father being the abuser and the mother suffering the abuse. There needs to be an extra effort focusing on the 'boys to men', teaching them that women are not their property and that they are not too macho to seek emotional help.

Isn't it funny how women are seen to be the jealous one but the men are the trigger pullers? It is seen that men with firearms are not managing 'power' so well. Hence, it is prudent that we look into the emotional side of macho men with weapons.

Hezekan Bolton

h_e_z_e@hotmail.com