Rest well, Shahine

Dear Editor,

This is the time that colour should not be mentioned or be a basis of any conversation. Former Labour and Social Security Minister Shahinie Robinson was one of the sweetest and most down to earth person I have ever met.

Shahine Robinson was a member of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and a Member of Parliament for St Ann North Eastern. She served briefly as the transport and works minister from late November 2011 to January 2012.

Before entering politics, Robinson worked in the banking and tourism sectors. She had been involved at the margins of politics for almost two decades as a JLP supporter before she was recruited by then leader of the party Edward Seaga to do more work during Michael Belnavis's leave of absence. She was first elected to Parliament after the resignation of People's National Party Member of Parliament Danny Melville in 2001, defeating the People's National Party's (PNP) Carol Jackson in the resulting by-election.

I first met Shahinie when I was in high school and had some challenges with the school administration when it was time to make payment of school fees and external exam fees. When it was time to sit the exam I was told that my name was not on the list because of non-payment. I went to my father and he said that I was on my own because I should have put up the bank voucher. A few days later I was walking from school and I saw Shahine Robinson in St Ann's Bay. I explained to her what had happened and she took my information. The following day I was called to the administrative office to pick up my exam card.

Robinson dealt with them properly. It was from that time I developed a strong fondness for her. I met her several times after that, each time I reminded her of the instance and how appreciative I was.

The last meeting was in St Ann. She hugged me and said she was very proud of me and commended me for the mentorship programme.

Good people still exist, and it doesn't matter their colour or affiliation. If you are good, you are good.

Rest well, my dear, you lived a wonderful life, and even though they tried to paint you as being the opposite of what you are, you never stopped loving and fighting for the people of St Ann North Eastern.

Nickoy Brown

nickoyb@yahoo.com