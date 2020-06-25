Retentions needing urgent attention
Dear Editor,
As we debate changing names of roads and removing monuments I wish to point out two colonial retentions which need to be prioritised for urgent attention:
1) Prisons: Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre (General Penitentiary) was built in the late 1840s on the site of a slave prison. It was to house 650 inmates, but now it houses 2,000.
St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre (St Catherine District Prison) actually dates back to 1655, if not to the time of the Spanish. It was to house 850 inmates but has recently had over 1,300.
So, the names of these institutions were changed, but not the structures and the method of rehabilitation. Human lives matter in prison, too.
2) Water supply: Hermitage Dam was opened in 1927 and the Mona Reservoir in 1959. Isn't it past time for the inadequate water supply in Kingston and St Andrew to be addressed?
In fact, isn't it time for the water supply across Jamaica to be addressed? After all, water is life.
These are among the important issues requiring attention for meaningful change and which will move us into a new phase of our modern history.
Marcia Thomas
Kingston
