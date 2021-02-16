Rio Cobre abuses have echoes of Armadale

Dear Editor,

The Independent Commission of Investigations' (INDECOM) special report on Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre makes for chilling reading.

The report outlined a number of abuses and human rights violation against the juveniles who are housed at the facility. It revealed that wards were stripped down to their underwear when they were being locked away for non-violent offences such as “talking back” or being absent from the dormitory at lockdown time.

The report also highlighted a practice of isolating the wards in a cell called jail block, which is also referred to as “drawers order”. This facility, according to INDECOM, has a single sponge mattress without bedsheets to cover it.

These revelations indicate a culture of violence and abuse against juveniles that is systemic within the correctional system.

One would have thought that the callous approach of correctional officers towards juveniles would have changed since Armadale, but it appears that this inhumane approach is deeply ingrained.

How can it be that a child with seizures is locked away in the jail block and a correctional officer has left the compound with the key while the child is having seizures? This kind of attitude towards children in the care of the State is deeply disturbing. Do the warders at these juvenile facilities not receive training in basic human rights? What kind of leadership is allowing these protracted abuses to continue? What is the role of children's agencies? Do they go to inspect, once every two months, how these facilities are performing?

Still uncontrollable children are detained while their trauma is not considered a crime.

Stand Up For Jamaica joins INDECOM in calling for the Ministry of National Security and the Department of Correctional Services to urgently review the practice of placing children already in detention in further confinement as a means of punishment.

This is in addition to our frequent calls for legislative reviews of the correctional services.

Children should not be treated like animals. They should be cared for and rehabilitated in a way that turns them into valuable citizens.

Carla Maria Gullotta

Executive director

Stand Up For Jamaica

131 Tower Street, Kingston

sufjmedia2@gmail.com