Saluting Leslie Laing

Dear Editor,

The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) mourns the loss of a member of our household, but celebrates the life he lived inspiringly on the track which mirrored the personality of this son of Linstead, St Catherine.

Leslie Alphonso Laing's feats as an Olympian are well-documented, and we salute him with gratitude.

But, more importantly, it was the spirit of the gentlemen which inspirited and continues to inspirit generations of athletes and has earned the abiding respect of a nation.

In a world in which recorded statistics of sporting achievements are understandably cited in praise of men, the JOA reflects deeply and respectfully on Laing's self-sacrificial service to his country and the soul of his ground-breaking feet.

An elder has transitioned from the Olympic village and now sleeps restfully in the sanctuary after a faithful mortal run. May generations continue to revere his legacy.

Christopher L Samuda

President

Jamaica Olympic Association

christopher.samuda@yahoo.com