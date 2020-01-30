Same old story – Mr Big versus Ms Small

The big real estate players, most of whom seek shelter under the umbrella of the Realtors Association of Jamaica (RAJ), continue their quest to squeeze ordinary Jamaicans out of the real estate business by attacking short-term rentals.

In their latest assault, the RAJ members claim that short-term rentals, highlighted by the growing number of Airbnb accommodations, are driving up the cost of long-term rentals in the housing market.

More importantly, they are trying to pressure the Government to implement policies to regulate the industry, which is another way of trying to co-opt the Government into shutting down a sector which they clearly see as a competitor.

“We have asked the Government, on more than one occasion, for us to have a sit-down regarding short-term rentals, and we are waiting to have that discussion with them that would include regulation, and so on,” head of the RAJ, Mr Andrew James, admitted on Monday.

The RAJ has masked their desire to seek help to overcome their short-term competitors in noble-sounding excuses, including concern that there are not enough apartments for young professionals, “as most individuals who invest in real estate are going the route of short-term rentals”.

Another guise being used is that there are complaints from residents of properties that are being used for short-term rentals about antisocial guests, this according to chief executive officer of the Real Estate Board and the Commission of Strata Corporations, Ms Sandra Watson-Garrick.

We need to hear what exactly has the short-term sector done to the big realtors. They speak on behalf of everyone but themselves. Otherwise, one could not be blamed for thinking that they are perhaps losing market share.

Jamaica operates on the basis of a free market. It is well-established knowledge that where demand is greater than supply there will be higher prices and likely shortages.

If the Government is to take on the RAJ there would be no end to this so-called “regulation”.

Fair competition or loss of market share cannot be credibly advanced as a basis for regulating an emerging sector. The real answer to the RAJ's dilemma is the building of more affordable housing, whether it's for young professionals or others.

Recognising that many ordinary Jamaicans have been given an opportunity to share in the tourism pie by listing their property on booking companies like Airbnb, Booking.com, Trip Advisor, and Expedia, among others, the Government has wisely chosen to encourage the sector.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has stressed that, instead of taxing short-term rentals, the Administration is discussing an administrative charge being levied on, for example, Airbnb, which collects service fees from hosts and guests.

Some of the complaints maybe justified, but the approach should not be to try to reverse a trend which is beneficial to the country and which the world over has embraced.

There is clear need for regulation of the emerging sector, as with any other, perhaps under the Rent Act, in this case.

Nor should it be a case of the Government siding with the big realtors who would be better off reviewing their operations and their traditional pricing policies as a means of fighting back against short-term rentals.