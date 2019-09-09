Sameer Younis believed in 'teaching a man to fish'

Dear Editor,

I take this opportunity to express my deepest condolence to the family of Sameer Younis and his downtown Kingston business and residential families on the passing of an undeniable Jamaican giant.

He was a nation-builder and patriot, business and community leader, and more so my friend. His abiding faith in the downtown community of Kingston, and Jamaica as a whole, will always be remembered. His heart was rooted in downtown Kingston.

Younis performed with vim, vigour, determination, and enthusiasm; utilising all his efforts, time, and funding to facilitate the ongoing development of the needy. He never flinched in his commitment and belief in Jamaica; neither in the ability of our people to rise from the ashes even under adverse circumstances.

Recently, I was privileged to share in the JCC Sameer Younis Foundation and UCC Youth Leadership Training Programme, which seeks to empower underprivileged youth through the provision of income-generating skills. There I saw his dream for a better community being realised. He believed in the adage: Teach a man to fish and he will make a living.

I will cherish our decades-long friendship grounded in mutual respect and a common love for the growth of Jamaica. I will honour his commitment and passion for the underprivileged through the LASCO Chin Foundation.

Rest in peace, my brother and may light perpetual shine on you.

Lascelles Chin

Chairman

The LASCO Affiliated Companies