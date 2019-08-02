Scandalous roadwork antics
Dear Editor,
Many times we fail to express our thoughts because, depending on what we say, we are at risk of being labeled political. But events of recent days have confirmed in my mind the often-repeated phrase that we have more than one Jamaica, or that we are all not treated as equals.
For many weeks citizens have been forced to drive over rough, unpaved roadways in area that pipes have been laid, and the answer as to why is that these pipes have to be pressure-tested, checked for leaks, plus the earth has to settle around them properly.
Early last week pipes were laid in the upper Manor Park area, and by Friday and Saturday there was a flurry of activity as workmen hurriedly laid a thin layer of asphalt over the recently excavated trenches. When questioned on Saturday as to the new and welcome approach, I was told that someone important was driving there on Sunday. Come Sunday afternoon I was passed by several cars with flashing blue lights heading north in the direction of Manor Park. Obviously, it was the prime minister's entourage, and this was confirmed by the news of a tour of the road projects. Was this a case of 'sweep the yard, we are having visitors' or 'clean up the school as the inspectors are coming'?
It appeared all was hurried to convey a false impression to the prime minister and protect him from the unpleasant ride we, the citizens, are forced to endure daily.
It was my intention to wager that the road would be dug up soon, or would collapse because it was not properly compacted. Lo, and behold, it's Monday, and the said road is being dug up. Such wanton waste of material which could have fixed a road in an adjoining community. It is scandalous!
Either the National Works Agency is being disingenuous or the management of the project is lacking cohesion. What would cause you to pave a road knowing it will have to be dug up again?
Rally
St Andrew
