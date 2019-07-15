Scare tactics is not crime prevention
Dear Editor,
Cuba has long had one of the lowest crime rates in Latin America and the Caribbean, generally. Incidents of crime against women, such as rape and domestic violence, for example, appear to be lower in Cuba than in the rest of Latin America, the United States and the Caribbean.
Community organisations in Cuba play a significant role in controlling criminal activity by generating and sustaining citizen participation, generating an understanding of the nature of community crime and helping to form partnerships for community policing.
Cuba has attempted to obtain citizen participation in order to resolve social problems, including crime, by instilling a sense of community among its citizens and providing them with the structure of mass organisations that mobilise people on local, regional, and national levels.
Residents attribute Cuba's relatively low crime rate to the sense of community created and it's maintained by such mass organisations. The question of what has prevented the Jamaican Government from applying similar measures in the effort to control crime needs to be answered. The Government needs to implement crime-prevention strategic planning before there can be any reduction in crime. The idea of armed police and soldiers conducting states of emergency and zones of special operation activities has only proven to be a scarecrow.
Using scare tactics is not crime prevention.
