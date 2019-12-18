Securing Ja's valuable assets

Dear Editor,

Jamaica should protect its most valuable assets at all cost; that is, each and every citizen.

The Road Safety Unit reported in November 2018 that 300 people had died in road fatalities. Sadly, the figure was a four per cent increase on what was reported in 2017.

As of December 2019, the Road Safety Unit reported that road fatalities stood at 394 and was spiralling towards a ridiculous figure of 400 by the end of the year, surpassing the 2018 figures with an approximate increase of 33 per cent.

We have a problem!

In the span of two years we have lost over 600 individuals to road fatalities. A country's best asset is its people. Human capital drives creativity and innovation, and people are the grinders of the wheels to socio-economic empowerment for any nation. This means that we must protect people at all cost.

But, beyond that, there is a humanistic side to this travesty. These people are our family members, friends and lovers. Each road fatality causes immense trauma for many people and their families.

Maleek Powell (@maleekpowell), a friend of Speak Now Jamaica, lost his beloved sister in a road fatality earlier in 2019. Maleek mourned his sister's passing openly on social media. For those who felt that the issue of road safety was far off, it became very evident that this was a real problem that is destroying the lives of many Jamaicans. This was his way of healing, and I guess out of the traumatic experience he was inspired to do some good within the Jamaican society. He started to use his online platform to be a staunch, and an even more formidable force in road safety advocacy. Maleek is the ultimate active citizen and this is inspiring to us at Speak Now Jamaica, as we believe that active citizenship will aid Jamaica's path to development. Development, however, must be people-centric and should be in the best interest of all Jamaicans. Consequently, we must all play an active role in Jamaica's development trajectory.

We must then ask ourselves, as Jamaicans, what are the causes of the lack of road safety on our roads. Why are people losing their lives in avoidable road crashes throughout the island? Do we need better regulated public transport systems that will reduce traffic in urban settings and, ultimately, provide safer means of transport? Do we need to kill corruption in our dealings with road infractions? Does this mean that each and every citizen must pay their dues to society when they break road safety laws? Well, absolutely yes.

Jamaica is undoubtedly one of the world's gems, culturally and aesthetically this country is an amazing place. However, just like many parts of the world, we have many national issues that are preventing Jamaicans from living their best and most authentic lives.

Road safety is definitely one of those issues. International bodies, such as the Inter-American Development Bank in Jamaica, reported in 2019 that road crashes can result in a four per cent loss in gross domestic product (GDP). This is a massive problem; it costs us economically, but it also costs us much more socially. We must do something about our reckless road use, and each and every citizen must be a part of transforming our roads into safer spaces. Speak up about the recklessness on our roads, hold ourselves and those close to us accountable for their behaviour on our road networks.

Lastly, hold our Government accountable as well. Our police must be equipped with the right technology to catch reckless drivers, and reckless public transport operators must be taken out of operation. Revoke licences of those who do not pay their road tickets. Everyone must be accountable if there is going to be any changes on our roads. @SpeakNowja

Kimberly Roach

Speaknowjamaica@outlook.com