Senator Haughton is right

Dear Editor,

Opposition senator and economist Dr Andre Haughton has been rightly calling for the restructuring of the Jamaican economy.

The problem is that, although unemployment is falling, contrary to economic predictions the gross domestic product (GDP) is not rising.

Dr Haughton argues that the reason for this is that Jamaica is investing in unproductive jobs. The analogy he uses is the story of Jack and Jill, who went up a hill to fetch a pail of water. But there was no water, so the job was fruitless because you can't increase agricultural production without water.

What would make more economic sense, he says, would be to follow the Jack and the Beanstalk strategy, which is more productive in creating wealth.

The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted the world's food supply, and Jamaica should use the crisis to build the infrastructure to enable it to move away from a cyclical food supply to a more sustainable supply by following the example of the other Jack — in Jack and the Beanstalk — and plant a seed that will grow into a beanstalk and multiply many times.

Jamaica has tourism and bauxite, but neither is the answer. The benefits of tourism accrue mostly to overseas sources and the local jobs it creates are low-paying.

The demand for alumina has fallen and today only about 30 per cent of alumina, which is used to make aluminium, comes from bauxite ( Environmental Materials and Waste 2016).

Agriculture needs a stimulus. It is important to Jamaica's future because it is a great source productive jobs with the ability to reduce the trade deficit, increase the food supply, and earn foreign exchange.

Unfortunately, Jamaica's economy has seen a steady decline in this sector, but with more co-ordination between the Government and the private sector, and the infusion of more capital investment, output could be boosted. Any resulting surplus could be invested in industry.

Moreover, a more modern and diversified economy would enable Jamaica to take advantage of the opportunities that will come with the Fourth Industrial Revolution; that is the ongoing automation of industrial practices, which is going to affect every industry in every country, including Jamaica.

Victor A Dixon

victoradixon@yahoo.com