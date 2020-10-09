Separation of powers in the branches of government

Dear Editor,

How could it be even remotely possible for so-called educated people in this modern era to believe that there is separation of powers between the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government when the decisions of judges in the judicial branch are eternally dictated by how the executive and legislative branches want them to interpret and form decisions on any given law, simply by selecting judges with a belief system similar to theirs (the USA for example), creating new laws, and amending laws that judges used to rule against them and their associates?

The nomination, interviewing, and selection of judges for the judicial branch should be done by a completely unrelated and independent body of people (and also include 50 per cent ordinary citizens) who are not answerable to or obligated to the executive and legislative branches of government — the core of all corruption, deception, mendacity, and white collar crimes — in any way, shape, or form.

But this type of transparency will never happen until the citizens begin to demand such.

Also, members of the executive and legislative branches should be automatically imprisoned (via the forced creation of a specific law) if they ever attempt to amend, abolish, or create any laws that would force judges to rule differently from previous rulings that were obviously not to the Government's liking.

You do not need a PhD or any other university degree in order to see and comprehend what I stated above, because only average reading, observation of the current system, and common sense are required.

Garth “Sub-Zero” Allen

