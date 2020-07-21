Shifting sands of technology and dominance

Dear Editor,

The Internet, artificial intelligence, and sovereignty will be key issues of the 21st century. The entire global economy is in disarray and the fight for technological dominance between the US and China is indicative of the importance of the Internet to the future of the world.

Business, education, and everyday life will increasingly use the Internet and, therefore, it will become more and more vital to the modern world.

Artificial intelligence is the most revolutionary tool humans have invented in the modern era. Many jobs, including those in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, will be taken over by artificial intelligence. Note, however, that some jobs will be created by artificial intelligence, but they will require advance education — so people with little formal education, who are usually the poor, will be disadvantaged.

Shorter workweeks and training for the marginalised can mitigate the negative effects of artificial intelligence. The international infrastructure is complex and large and will get more complex and larger. One country will be ineffective in influencing the global order. The splitting of the world into pro US or pro China, and other nations who want to be neutral, will increase the need to be protected by a group of nations. Sovereignty will be shifting.

Like Malcolm X said, “The future belongs to those who prepare for it today.” So prepare.

Brian E Plummer

brianplummer@yahoo.com