Shifting sands of technology and dominance
Dear Editor,
The Internet, artificial intelligence, and sovereignty will be key issues of the 21st century. The entire global economy is in disarray and the fight for technological dominance between the US and China is indicative of the importance of the Internet to the future of the world.
Business, education, and everyday life will increasingly use the Internet and, therefore, it will become more and more vital to the modern world.
Artificial intelligence is the most revolutionary tool humans have invented in the modern era. Many jobs, including those in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, will be taken over by artificial intelligence. Note, however, that some jobs will be created by artificial intelligence, but they will require advance education — so people with little formal education, who are usually the poor, will be disadvantaged.
Shorter workweeks and training for the marginalised can mitigate the negative effects of artificial intelligence. The international infrastructure is complex and large and will get more complex and larger. One country will be ineffective in influencing the global order. The splitting of the world into pro US or pro China, and other nations who want to be neutral, will increase the need to be protected by a group of nations. Sovereignty will be shifting.
Like Malcolm X said, “The future belongs to those who prepare for it today.” So prepare.
Brian E Plummer
brianplummer@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy