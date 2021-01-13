Shock and embarrassment

Dear Editor,

Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election; no surprise there.

He refused to concede; no surprise there either, because he's stubborn and a sore loser.

He garnered over 70 million votes; now that's a big surprise considering his overall conduct and behaviour. This tells me that America is very polarised and has a lot of work to do. This cult-like figure sold a lot of fear and his followers bought it — hook, line and sinker. He reminds me of Jim Jones.

US President-elect Joe Biden has been in governance for over 47 years and the American people who voted for Trump didn't know or realise who he really is.

Black Lives Matter is going to take over, they are going to take your guns away, and the police will be defunded. He's going to invite people to violate the country's borders and the other trappings that go along with it.

Power is being taken away from the most powerful man in the world, and he can't handle it. There have been over 60 baseless and frivolous lawsuits thrown out or withdrawn from various courts, aimed at clouding the Supreme Court, when all indications point to the fact that it was a fair and honest election.

In 2016 Trump won fair and square, and in 2020 he lost the election fair and square. Get over it, Trump, move on and move out!

For weeks he has been inciting his followers to take action because, in his opinion, with no proof, the election was stolen. And the Republicans in the House of Representatives and Senate enable him with their tacit support.

He lied outright to his supporters that Vice-President Mike Pence was going to overturn the results of the election on January 6 when he has no such authority. That was a false narrative he has been spreading for weeks. So he clearly incited and instigated the riots at the seat of government. I hope the authorities will use the footage and social media posts so that the rioters will be tracked, hunted, arrested, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The inciters and instigators will be dealt with afterwards.

I, for one, was very embarrassed and ashamed. But America is a very resilient country and this too will pass. And, just like 9/11, it will never happen again. So America's adversaries shouldn't be rejoicing because this is only a temporary setback. To our allies, there's nothing to worry about, America is still the beacon of democracy the world over.

Noel Mitchell

Westchester, New York, USA

nlmworld@yahoo.com