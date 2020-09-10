Shopping disservice
Dear Editor,
Customer service in Jamaica is an elusive dream. Many of us do not understand the concept so we do not know how to demand it. We continue to be satisfied with mediocre treatment when we spend our hard-earned money.
Kingston's busiest membership shopping store has stopped offering senior citizens the facility to shop early in order to bypass the long lines. When this facility was in place, younger shoppers were allowed in once the maximum numbers were not exceeded.
They now have, in their wisdom, ceased this courtesy to seniors and are directing them to the shop-online facility being offered. Sounds easy, right? Not!
To shop online you need to register and that requires a password, who remembers a password that you have never used and there is no option to reset the password. Very Third World! The other options to shop online, on comparing prices, show that the prices are higher, in addition to a delivery charge. Are these fair options?
There are no channels to appeal and the phones are not answered.
This quote from Nancy Pearcy is very fitting: “Competition is always a good thing. It forces us to do our best. A monopoly renders people complacent and satisfied with mediocrity.”
Marcia Harford
marciah@cwjamaica.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy