Shopping disservice

Dear Editor,

Customer service in Jamaica is an elusive dream. Many of us do not understand the concept so we do not know how to demand it. We continue to be satisfied with mediocre treatment when we spend our hard-earned money.

Kingston's busiest membership shopping store has stopped offering senior citizens the facility to shop early in order to bypass the long lines. When this facility was in place, younger shoppers were allowed in once the maximum numbers were not exceeded.

They now have, in their wisdom, ceased this courtesy to seniors and are directing them to the shop-online facility being offered. Sounds easy, right? Not!

To shop online you need to register and that requires a password, who remembers a password that you have never used and there is no option to reset the password. Very Third World! The other options to shop online, on comparing prices, show that the prices are higher, in addition to a delivery charge. Are these fair options?

There are no channels to appeal and the phones are not answered.

This quote from Nancy Pearcy is very fitting: “Competition is always a good thing. It forces us to do our best. A monopoly renders people complacent and satisfied with mediocrity.”

Marcia Harford

marciah@cwjamaica.com