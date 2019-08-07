Slavery abolished, but not gone

Dear Editor,

On Monday morning, July 29, 2019, I went to Devon House to take a picture of the main house from outside, standing to the east gate. Upon entering the area, a security guard called out to me to tell me I could not take any picture. I ignored him and proceeded to take the photographs.

Angrily, the guard took up his hand radio and called to his supervisor to tell him a man was giving him trouble. I proceeded once again to take another picture and he jumped before my phone camera and almost assaulted me.

Honestly, I thought I was living some place other than Jamaica.

As soon as I vacated the scene and walked towards the car, another one verbally attacked me, calling me ugly names and told me nasty expletives. It was then I told him he is still a slave. What a toll slavery has left on the warped minds of these security personnel. I wondered how they would have behaved were it a white man that had taken those pictures? Sad to say, the supervisor followed me straight to my car, hurling angry words at me.

I beg to get an answer to the question: Is Devon House a private space or a public space?

I was rather deeply embarrassed how those two security officers treated me. One would think I did something very wrong.

I would love to offer myself freely to train our security personnels. They need to know how to approach, talk with and treat their own, especially when one does not violate any private space.

I also ask the question: When since one cannot take pictures of any relic or flora and fauna within one's own country? Which laggard manager could instruct any security guard to forbid any Jamaican to take photos of any scene he or she wishes to capture through the lens of his camera?

The colonial masters left us centuries ago, but they have left us their legacies of brainwashing, colonial practices, and worst of all, slavery in various forms and shapes.

As I pen my experience tears well up into my eyes to see that one cannot be free to take pictures into a public space within one's own sovereign country.

It was rather embarrassing to see two security guards walking behind me and cussing me as though I was a common thief. I beg for clarity from those responsible to put such backward rule into practice. This is no less than outright discrimination against our natives and against me as an innocent Jamaican citizen.

Alrick Davis, JP

alrico_dee@yahoo.com