Smarten up the police, Chang

Dear Editor,

This letter is in response to the Jamaica Observer editorial of November 25, 2020.

The problem I see with our national security minister, Horace Chang, is that he somehow seems to want to show the Jamaican people how hard he and the team are working to bring down crime; however, he and the police have missed the best part and just aren't working smarter or smart enough to counter these criminals they are fighting every day.

It's time for the minister to stop his talking and get on with smartening up with his police force. I think after five years in office he should realise that talk is not working, because if words could do the job there wouldn't be several new gangs that occupy more space since he had taken office. The gangs seem to realise that all he does is talk, and that's of concern because he doesn't mean much of what he says.

There's a saying in the countryside where I came from as to why mongoose would not take a duckling, but it always takes a fowl chick, and the reason is that the duck somehow mums its words. In other words, it does not make a lot of noise like what the fowl does. So the mongoose theorises that the person that make the most noise has no strategy, but the one who make less, or no noise, is not someone the mongoose wants to mess with. Chang should take a lesson from this; talk less and make criminals think twice.

I would suggest to the minister that if he needs some strategic help he can always contact me and I am willing to help, but he will have to be ready to do what will be asked of him to see real crime reduction, and not just reduction for one moment and then up the next. That's the kind of strategy he would be getting from me.

One of the problems in Jamaica is that the police are afraid, even though some of them don't show it and their superiors talk different. But I know that a lot of them are afraid of those criminals. And here is the proof, when an officer goes to investigate or has been called for a problem, sometimes the first thing the officer chooses to do is discharge his weapon, killing or injuring a suspect. If they were working smarter, things would probably be different, and it is only in the exception, when there is no alternative, that he/she would use a weapon.

Robert Clarke

rclarke88@hotmail.com