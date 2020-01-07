Social media against crime; well done, DSP Haughton aka 'DJ Supt'

Detective Superintendent of Police Throyville Haughton, popularly known as DJ Supt, has provided the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Jamaica a formidable gift for the new year — a new tool to fight crime.

DSP Haughton, of the Portland police, who is appropriately featured in yesterday's edition of the Jamaica Observer North and East, is harnessing the powerful social communication media to send a critical message to the populace.

Mr Haughton is urging Jamaicans to get rid of the widespread mentality of “informa fi ded” — one of the worst tendencies and a terrible obstacle in the fight against crime.

He has drawn on his creativity to devise a message put to music in the popular dancehall form, using the people's language.

It is more than worth sharing the lyrics of his song Proud Informa:

“Mi a go deejay 'bout a thing weh everybody 'fraid a

As far as mi know, long as mi memba

If you born and grow up inna Jamaica,

Yuh nuh waan nobody call yuh nuh informa

But yuh see me, very proud informa

Mi naah dweet fi miself but fi Jamaica,

Informa, wi haffi make the sacrifice fi make the place safer.

Throyville is a proud informa, we have a number fi the sergeant, inspector

Me, mus be a informa, an' if mi cyaan get di supt mi call di commissioner

Mi a informa caah mi nah support di crime, if you do di crime do the time pay di fine

Crime is mashing up di country, and wi acting like wi blind,

Shouda put a stop to dis ting long time.

So if mi see a bwoy with a speshie or a nine; go su pon mi phone, dial 119

Mi a go gi di operator all di information, him face, colour, clothes, him full complexion

And put the icing pon the cake, him GPS location.

Mi a stay pon the phone till all the police dem reach,

Mi civic duty mi say a dat mi a pree

So mi talking to di parents unoo kids unoo fi teach

Chat pon the criminals dem; come-in like leech

Yuh know how long mi want go a night beach

But mi cyaan touch di road because too much gunshot a beat.

Every nite in a house through the grill mi haffi peep.

We are encouraged to see that the video has gone viral on social media. It says that social media has purposes well beyond wildly destructive uses to which so may Jamaicans have put it. It is also beckoning the police force into the era of social media against crime.

As things are, we need as a country to put on our thinking caps and use all the creativity which we have in abundance to take on the criminals. Without Jamaicans joining the effort to take back our country all will be in vain.

The politicians have lost the will.

Over 1,300 murders committed in 2019, some 1,200 shootings recorded, over 450 reported rapes, and approximately 350 aggravated assaults tallied, cannot be accepted. Jamaicans must tell all they know.

We agree wholeheartedly with Mr Haughton that, while the JCF continues to face issues in regards to confidentiality, there are many avenues, such as Crime Stop, for people to share information without having to identify themselves.

Might we suggest that the National Security Ministry adopts DSP Throyville Haughton's video for a national media campaign?