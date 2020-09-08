Some questions for Brogad
Dear Editor,
The decision of the Brogad to call an election in the midst of a public health crisis has proven to have been a brilliant one — for him, resulting in a massacre of the Opposition People's National Party.
Brogad must get full marks for his political savvy, but now, as reality hits us, what will he do for his people, especially as he can no longer whine about the Opposition blocking his efforts in Parliament, seeing that he holds the all-important two-thirds majority in Gordon House.
Will Brogad:
1) give us a proper crime plan close to five years after coming to office, thereby allowing us to actually sleep with our “windows and doors open” as per his 2016 promise?
2) provide a stable exchange rate thereby keeping inflation to a minimum?
3) put forth a proper COVID-19 management plan to deal with the inevitable spike as a result of his irresponsible election campaign, and a plan that is designed to actually protect Jamaican lives without pandering to others?
4) provide Jamaicans with quality education so that people need not send their children to expensive private schools which are simply outside the budget of ordinary Jamaicans?
It is said that to whom much is given much is expected. Brogad has been given much by the Jamaicans who voted and he ought to be well aware that they expect much in return.
Will he be up to the task? If not, he ought to keep his green Desert Clarks close as the Jamaican electorate is a fickle bunch. Public adoration can turn to anger quickly, and he may find the honeymoon this time around to be far shorter than he may be expecting.
Horace Mullings
hmullings1968@gmail.com
