SOS from Norbrook Pines

Dear Editor,

As a result of the roadworks that have been taking place on Constant Spring Road and the ongoing drought conditions being experienced by our lovely island, we have been inconvenienced by water restrictions. As a result, we have sympathy for all Jamaicans who we know are suffering a similar fate. However, our sympathy and empathy for our fellow Jamaicans are being stretched to the extent that numerous and varying people are seeking to satisfy their need for water from the Norbrook Spring.

Because of the nature of this natural spring, and the fact that it is sourced by a main thoroughfare used by many, we fear that there is a disaster just waiting to happen.

First, the volume of people seeking water on a daily basis, and at all hours of the day and night, presents a clear and present traffic obstruction for the motoring public. There are no adequate areas for parking where the spring empties into the road, and as such the free flow of traffic is further impeded when one considers the roadworks on Constant Spring Road.

This situation is further aggravated by several taxi men, bus drivers and motor vehicle owners who use the opportunity to attend the spring for the purpose of washing their vehicles. In attending to all of these differing needs no thought is given to the motoring public, who are severely impeded as a result of bad parking, a deteriorating road surface, and just general indiscipline. This is a traffic hazard which has not caught the attention of the traffic police or our municipal authorities.

Second, we have people who, perhaps in their desperation for water, which is understandable, are stripped of their dignity to the extent that they use the spring to tend to their hygienic needs on the public thoroughfare and in the full view of anyone who may be passing. This just cannot be allowed to continue. This is a residential neighbourhood, and no doubt the residents and the motoring public who are subjected to these inhumane displays do not want their families, and children in particular, to be numbed by this level of indiscipline.

Third, there is a safety concern as a result of people's desperation to get water. One cannot tell who is a law-abiding citizen seeking water, apart from some people who we know use these types of opportunities to prey on us. There have been many reports in the neighbourhood of increased break-ins and robberies, and we are also mindful of the unfortunate experiences suffered by people who wish to run and/or exercise.

Please, please, please, Minister Karl Samuda, the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, the councillor for this area, National Environment and Planning Agency, and any other authorities who care, we are desperate for something to be done to alleviate all of our concerns.

The need for water is constant, but it cannot be facilitated in this free-for-all manner. Over to you for action.

Concerned

and frustrated

Residents of Norbrook Pines