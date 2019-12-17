Spare someone a moment this Christmas

Dear Editor,

Christmas is almost here, and many of us are busy shopping to satisfy our families' and friends' inexhaustible wish lists. High among their desires, I am sure, are new clothes, shoes, and electronic devices. Who doesn't want these?

Well, not everyone. Some people's Christmas wish is entirely priceless.

Last Friday, when I arrived at work, the security guard responsible for the lot in which I park initiated a conversation with me. Although I was in a hurry to get into the office, I spared him a few minutes as I realised that he really wanted to talk.

During our chat he explained that his wife had passed and that he recently had some challenges servicing his mortgage. He added that one of my colleagues, a lady with whom he had shared his difficulty, encouraged him and reassured him of God's promise. He said he left the conversation feeling quite optimistic. The following day, when he went to the bank, they adjusted his payment plan and made matters less financially taxing. He then asked me to share the good news with my colleague and to thank her on his behalf.

I was heartened by his story. What saddened me, however, was when he lamented the general disregard for security guards. He stated that most people do not greet him whenever they drive in, and when they actually speak to him, they are impatient and impolite.

This man lost his wife last year, close to Christmas. This year is, therefore, a painful reminder of his loss. He mourns, too, for his 12-year-old daughter, who has to spend the remainder of her life without her mother.

This Christmas, in the busyness of the festivity — shopping, cleaning, decorating, and cooking — spare someone a moment. Give him or her a listening ear or a word of encouragement. Sometimes that is all some people ask for.

Shawna Kay Williams-Pinnock

Shawna201@gmail.com