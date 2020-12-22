Spread love this Christmas

Dear Editor,

With only a few days left for Christmas, it is important that those of us who are in a position to extend a little kindness towards the less fortunate avail ourselves.

Volunteering our time and talent can go a far way to make up for our inability to provide financial or material gifts. We might not be able to buy someone a traditional gift, but we can go over and cook for our elderly neighbour or cut the lawn of a disabled person's house. There are so many ways we can spread the love of Christmas without even spending a dime.

Those of us who are blessed financially, but don't have the time to reach out and do something special for someone, don't be afraid to donate to charitable organisations and individuals in your community, like citizens' associations.

Let us remember the disabled, mentally ill, orphans, homeless, poor, and marginalised this Christmas and show them some love.

Let us take a moment to ruminate on the meaning of Christmas, to reflect on the year's experiences, and use them to show greater love towards each other.

If we must take a message from this Christmas, let us realise that no man is an island and no man stands alone. We all need each other's love and kindness to lead happy lives. However, the sad reality and ugly truth is that oftentimes the people who need our love and kindness the most are given the least.

It is important to remember that the gift of the Christ child, almost 2,000 years ago, was indeed a gift of love. Let us share that gift this Christmas as an act of love!

Andre Wellington

Christiana PO

Manchester

andrewellington344@yahoo.com