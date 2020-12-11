Stay put, Horne

Dear Editor,

While I agree with the Jamaica Observer editorial on December 7, 2020, titled 'The Senate is about Jamaica, not the PNP', I believe this is the compelling reason I hope Norman Horne will decide to keep his seat as Opposition senator.

Although Horne said he would not accept the nomination to allow the new leader of the Opposition the chance to choose his own, he did not formally resign and he is entitled to change his mind under the circumstances. Also, the other senators did not resign, nor do they have to under the constitution.

Retaining the seat might be good for the party. There are too many cracks and it does seem as if an agenda is being pushed aggressively, which is creating further disunity.

As the Observer editorial pointed out, it is hard to believe that no one in the party bothered to check if Horne had formally declined the nomination. PNP leader Mark Golding is an experienced lawyer, businessman, and former minister of justice, one would think due diligence would come naturally. Not a good start as leader, I dare say.

No one in the party should be allowed to push their own agenda, not even the leader. The party is evolving into a party of loyalists, which is dangerous for democracy. It is like a coup d'état unfolding within the PNP.

A party should consist of members, not loyalists. Members with a common purpose and goal, a sense of duty, respect and commitment. There will be differences of opinions, and even conflicts, but the party should have internal mechanisms to handle that.

Mark Golding was elected leader through a respectful and democratic process. He should not lead like an autocrat, positioning loyalists in key places and sidestepping or disrespecting others. Golding should also remember that a significant number of delegates did not vote for him (45 per cent to be exact); the majority of Opposition Members of Parliament and at least three of four vice-presidents of the party did not endorse him openly. Golding should therefore assume the role as leader with a strong sense of humility, purpose, and conciliation.

So far Horne has been nothing but respectful and astute about the matter. If he donated or loaned millions to the party, it shows his commitment. If Horne retains his Senate seat, the dynamics would change significantly unless another senator resigns. Maybe this is what the party needs right now — a time out until it can get its house in order.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com