Stepping up fight against AIDS

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank Prince Harry for stepping up efforts to fight against AIDS globally.

AIDS is not over, but it is changing, and the time is now to end this epidemic forever.

In Southern Africa, particularly in Zimbabwe, an estimated 1.5 million people are affected by HIV/AIDS.

In Zimbabwe, the health care system is in desperate need of resuscitation and the Government is always getting the health priorities wrong. Many rich people are travelling to South Africa and other countries seeking better health care, including those affected by HIV.

Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa should be pressured to urgently reform the health care system in Zimbabwe or resign before Zimbabweans invade other countries seeking better health care and sound economic conditions.

Tapiwa Muskwe

London, UK

mrtmuskwe@gmail.com