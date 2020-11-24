Still more talk on crime

Dear Editor,

I am compelled to send this response after reading two stories: 'Chang orders police to hunt 'criminal savages' in St Ann, St Catherine murders' and 'Commissioner wants states of emergency', by Jamaica Observer reporter Horace Hines.

I am tempted to repeat a statement previously sent to government officials, the Opposition, civic groups, and, of course, the media, but which gave it no publicity as far as I know. I want it to be judged by its validity then, and now, with the views of National Security Minister Horace Chang and Commissioner of Police Antony Anderson.

Sadly this is what happens so often in Jamaica, issues of grave importance are secondary to issues of trivia and marketing, so we continue until it becomes a greater and greater crisis as gangs, scammers, and other “criminal savages” multiply unperturbed and free from control as both head crime fighters have said.

All this comes after meetings at Vale Royal, and also interests groups, civil society, the Church, and crime experts to solve this murder problem in Jamaica. Plus, we've had prayer breakfasts and millions of words in presentations in Parliament, and even a most serious scolding from our friendly US Government, but no results.

Richard Crawford

richard.dickie.crawford@gmail.com