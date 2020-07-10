Still not friends to the disabled community, seniors
Dear Editor,
With over 30 years of existence in the heart of New Kingston — built by one of the leading construction gurus in Jamaica, now owned and managed by one of the two oldest building societies, and occupied by a wide cross section of corporate/public offices, which include the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, courts management offices, Rent Board, National Health Fund, South East Regional Health Authority, embassy-related spaces, and credit bureau services, to name a few — The Towers is yet to show respect to the disabled community and aged.
The property stands 12 floors high and has three parking spots for the disabled, positioned to one end of a hooked-shape parking lot. After coming to this building since 2007, about a year ago I discovered that entry to the building for the disabled was through the basement using the elevators that often malfunction. That basement access was closed off late June 2020 because the only two elevators that go there were out of commission for repairs, which leaves us to access via the front steps.
As beautiful as the steps appear, the rail access doesn't start at the first step and the steps are wide, deep, and separated with a landing that has no rails. The visually impaired amongst us don't stand a safe chance at this building.
I am calling on the stakeholders to insist that this and other buildings erect ramp access for our disabled and seniors. This access should become the standard when approval is granted by the necessary building authorities.
Disgruntled
St Andrew
