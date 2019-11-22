Still watching St Andrew Eastern

Dear Editor,

The constituency of St Andrew Eastern is not a very large one, but it has some solid middle-class areas in it.

This seat is served by only two councillors, the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Andrew Bellamy for the Mona Division and the People's National Party's (PNP) Venesha Phillips for the Papine Division.

In any democracy, one would like to see the participation levels reach as close to 100 per cent as possible. It is the responsibility of those who are seeking to represent the people, through moral suasion and their proposals to effect meaningful change with their five-year plan, to do so.

Letter writer Glenn Tucker wants an investigation into why voter apathy has risen from about 38 per cent in 2007 to about 46 per cent in 2016. Maybe one of those polling organisations will take up the offer as a public service.

The Labourite leader, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, told Labourties to get ready for the next election at a JLP Kingston Western constituency conference on November 17, 2019. I wonder if it included Labourties in St Andrew Eastern.

Member of Parliament Fayval Williams needs help to defend her 161-vote margin victory of 2016.

I do not see councillor Venesha Phillips, who is also the PNP's candidate for the constituency, working to unseat her.

Let's watch and see how that works, since the Member of Parliament will not be available for much except strategy meetings.

Watcher on the wall