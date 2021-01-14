Stop blaming, censoring Trump

Dear Editor,

I am a Donald Trump supporter and I condemn the attack on the US Capitol by a few Donald Trump supporters.

I condemn violence and riots from all sides, whether it's from the left through Antifa, anarchists, or the Black Lives Matter movement; or from QAnon and Proud Boys from the right. I will not be a hypocrite, like the mainstream media, and call the riots last year summer a good thing.

Senate Minority Leader Democrat Chuck Schumer called on his supporters to march on the Supreme Court to make their voices be heard. Maxine Walters told Democrats to ensure whenever they see a member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet they should make them feel uncomfortable. All of those were normal according to mainstream media in America and on social media. They never gaslighted it by calling those incidents “coup attempts” or “insurrection” against the State.

Over 100,000 people were at President Donald Trump's rally on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Nowhere did he encourage violence. If a political leader tells his supporters to march on Capitol Hill and protest peacefully, but some decide to use violence, how could you blame a politician for that? We've seen, in the past, where many leaders, whether political or non-political, march in the political space, and the unruly among them take over police stations or courthouses; who blames the leader?

The aftermath of the unfortunate attack on the Capitol has now seen an unprecedented crackdown on the most powerful man on Earth and a lot of conservative commentators. I believe Big Tech influenced the recent presidential election by suppressing stories that would hurt the Democrats and Joe Biden. Many employees from Facebook and Twitter have been tipped to take up jobs in the Joe Biden Administration. Twitter and Facebook are now behaving like publishers and they should be stopped. Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Twitter have ganged up on a fast-rising freedom of speech social media app called Parler. I'm not calling for violence, but the beautiful thing about social media is that you can have healthy debates, instead of protesting in the streets. They all can't be lecturing us about inciting violence while Iran, China, Venezuela, North Korea, and other despicable regimes are still on their platforms. It is time to break up these Big Techs' domination.

We all should be concerned about our freedom of speech, instead of cheering on tyranny on freedom of speech because we hate President Donald Trump so badly. They can take down Trump today, but one should be reminded that they can take down Joe Biden for expressing his own freedom of speech.

We've seen worldwide where censorship always results in a more tribalist society — and a more violent one. Trying to censor him, with his over 70-million voters, will only cause problems.

The president of Mexico called out those Big Tech companies for censoring President Donald Trump. I agree with him.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com