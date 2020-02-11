Stop butchering female genitalia

Dear Editor,

It is unimaginable that in some parts of the world, particularly in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, girls are still going through the horrendous process which involves the removal of some or all the external female genitalia against their will.

The effects include complications such as severe pain, shock, haemorrhage, infection, and urine retention. In some cases, haemorrhage and infection can be severe enough to cause death. Long-term risks include complications during childbirth and psychological effects.

Female genital mutilation perpetuates gender inequality. It violates the human rights of women and girls and deprives them of the opportunity to make critical, informed decisions about their bodies and lives. We should all stand firm against this barbaric practice by punishing severely the perpetrators who hide under the pretext of culture and rituals.

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation is a United Nations-sponsored annual awareness day recognised on February 6. It was first introduced in 2003.

Handsen Chikowore

London, United Kingdom

hchikowore@hotmail.com