Stop complaining, parents

Dear Editor,

Ever since the prime minister announced the closure of schools there has been a lot of messages and posts circulating on the different social media platforms that involves parents complaining about how the teachers are bombarding them with assignments for their child/children. There have also been complaints by many about how stressing the workload is and that the teachers need to stop. If a parent can be so stressed out with his/her child or children, one can just imagine the stress that a teacher has to deal with in a classroom of 30-40 children daily, five days per week.

These same parents complaining now are the ones who often accuse teacher of not doing a good job. They are now getting a taste of what the teachers go through. Maybe they will realise that the role of a teacher is not easy.

I used to be in the classroom, and I've heard and seen first-hand parents complaining that teachers aren't doing a good job. Many times I've heard them bellyaching about teachers not giving the children much work to do, and expressing their dissatisfaction in the work that the teachers put in. I have even had parents approach me with those same sentiments. It made wonder if some of these parents really value our teachers.

Now that school is on pause due to COVID-19, parents are now seeing what the teachers go through diurnally. Not only do teachers instruct, but they also have to be counsellors, nurses, role models, motivators, and with this generation of children they sometimes play the role of referees trying to resolve conflicts and obstructing fights.

Additionally, when parents aren't doing their jobs, the teachers are the ones who have to fill the gap by showing tolerance, patience, and empathy towards these students. This is in addition to large classroom sizes, heavy workloads, and difficult behaviours.

Parents, the teachers are not trying to stress you out when they send different activities for the students; rather, they are trying to help. They are helping to keep the students' brains active. The teachers do not want your children to be lagging when all this is passed. If the children were not given these assigned tasks daily, many of them would resort to video games and television, which, in my opinion, would not be very beneficial to them. Where you find it difficult to help your children, ask for assistance from someone who can help. I am sure that there will be someone who will be willing and able to render assistance.

For those parents who are doing a great job, without complaining, I encourage you to continue.

I encourage everyone to stay safe and continue to take the necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of this dreaded virus.

Gillian Brown

c/o jillybartley25@gmail.com