Stop giving the crime details

Dear Editor,

Why does the Jamaica Observer have to be giving out such details about gun finds to the criminal gangs? Don't they know that some of the gangs are reading this paper and are able to use the information to be better able to get away from the police? Don't you see that you are helping them to do this?

I think it is time for you to know and understand that some of the detailed information you put out should never be put out, because all it does is make the police's job harder and put them in more danger.

I have no problem if you just simply report the basics: Police find two firearms in Kingston. That's it! There is no reason for all these details when you know that there is a war going on out there and the gangs are the criminals against the police and the Jamaican people.

The media must take responsibility and stop informing these criminal gangs and gunmen.

Angry Jamaican

rclarke88@hotmail.com