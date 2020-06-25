Stop giving the crime details
Dear Editor,
Why does the Jamaica Observer have to be giving out such details about gun finds to the criminal gangs? Don't they know that some of the gangs are reading this paper and are able to use the information to be better able to get away from the police? Don't you see that you are helping them to do this?
I think it is time for you to know and understand that some of the detailed information you put out should never be put out, because all it does is make the police's job harder and put them in more danger.
I have no problem if you just simply report the basics: Police find two firearms in Kingston. That's it! There is no reason for all these details when you know that there is a war going on out there and the gangs are the criminals against the police and the Jamaican people.
The media must take responsibility and stop informing these criminal gangs and gunmen.
Angry Jamaican
rclarke88@hotmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy