Stop playing games with our lives, Brogad!

Dear Editor,

I was pleasantly surprised to hear Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett announce last week that all tourists coming into Jamaica would be tested for the novel coronavirus. This represented yet another about-turn in the Government's position and, in my relief, I speculated that Health Minister Christopher Tufton and his team at the ministry had been successful in their pleas to ensure a safe reopening of our borders.

My relief was short-lived however, as enter the prime minister who, at a press conference and for reasons known to him and him alone, chose to muddy the waters by making clear that we will not be using instant tests and people are expected to self-quarantine. This is a gamble.

In this day and age, where rapid tests for COVID-19 are now available for under US$20 per test, and results available within 10 minutes of the test being administered, why has the prime minister not made this type of testing mandatory for all passengers entering Jamaica in an effort to both protect and appease the citizens of this country who have elected him to serve?

It is fine for the prime minister to gamble with his own life, but not with ours! The voters of this country need to remind the prime minister at the upcoming polls that our lives are important and that his irresponsibility will not go unnoticed.

The fear of our people is both genuine and rational, and the prime minister is aware of the popular sentiment. His choosing to ignore this position from those who he disrespectfully terms the “armchair experts” is a decision that ought to cost him dearly at the next election.

I say without reservation, and knowing fully well that I will be now labelled a Comrade by the lackeys in the Jamaica Labour Party, that I hope the Jamaican electorate will make Brogad pay the ultimate political price for his inexplicable indiscretions and betrayal of the trust placed in him by the Jamaican public.

Horace Mullings

hmullings1968@gmail.com