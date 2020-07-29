Stop the persecution in Zimbabwe!

Dear Editor,

I am depressed that Hopewell Chin'ono, a Zimbabwean journalist, was arrested on July 20, 2020 for exposing government corruption. He was charged with “incitement to participate in public violence'', as he was said to have encouraged people on Facebook and Twitter to demonstrate on July 31, 2020 in Zimbabwe against massive government corruption and mismanagement of economy.

It is heartbreaking that the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) Government is accusing him of promoting violence in the country. Zimbabwe's Government should admit that it has failed Zimbabwe and stop persecuting its citizens.

I have also been harassed, ill-treated, and persecuted for exposing gross mismanagement in Zimbabwe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa failed to stop the decaying of Zimbabwe's agricultural sector, the ailing health system, gross corruption, human rights abuses, and should resign.

Kudzai Chikowore

London, UK

