Stop the violence against our women

Dear Editor,

There seems to be a devilish wind of strife against our women, mostly since the start of the new year, where some weak-minded, foolhardy men decided to take out their selfish desires, more so, in diabolical rage against our women.

In less than two months three of our women lost their lives by the hand of wicked, repugnant men, who after killing these women, took their own lives. Such unfortunate circumstances must not be left unnoticed; this kind of deviant behaviour is nothing short of serious attacks on our women.

I call on Minister Olivia Grange, under whose portfolio these women of Jamaica fall, to take serious note of these killings of our women as it may soon become a dreadful norm for bitter men who seem to think they own our women and can take their lives. I beg of you, Minister, to launch a campaign against domestic violence in our homes and in our country.

God gave man dominion over every living creature, and all creation, but never over mankind, and in particular our women.

I also call on the Minister of National Security Horace Chang to also do a thorough investigation at the armoury at Up Park Camp swiftly to see how a weapon was in the custody of such a dangerous man off-duty.

As decent, moral-thinking men, who truly respect our women, it is our duty to not downplay such immoral actions of those men who are flexing their muscles on our women, beating them, and finally killing them. We must let our voices be heard and be more vigilant against those perpetrators.

Let us make domestic violence our business, as law-abiding, moral people

Let us demonstrate our gratitude to God, as we seek to protect our women, not to annihilate them.

Alrick Davis, JP

alrico_dee@yahoo.com