Students still need help

Dear Editor,

We the Visionaries refuse to remain mute on the level of corruption that has engulfed this present Administration. As such, we write today with heavy hearts pleading to our prime minister, Andrew Holness, to act against these damning allegations.

Prime Minister, a few months ago the students at the University of Technology, Jamaica, stood bravely in the scorching sun for hours adamantly protesting and pleading for more monies to be allocated to the institution through increased subvention. Former Education Minister Senator Ruel Reid made it clear that there was simply no money to allow for an increased allocation.

Unlike the situation with the birthday cake, we are not forgiving, we believe better use could be made of the nation's funds if an increased allocation was sent to tertiary institutions.

Calls that were made to the former minister to assist our students went unanswered and there is still need.

I call on all the students across the country raise to their right hands and ask for justice and that the full arm of the law to be utilised against any illegal activity that robbed students of aid.

We implore you, Prime Minister, to take decisive action in ensuring that those who are culpable be criminally charged and the funds returned.

Oshane Grant

oshanegrant23@gmail.com