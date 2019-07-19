Students still need help
Dear Editor,
We the Visionaries refuse to remain mute on the level of corruption that has engulfed this present Administration. As such, we write today with heavy hearts pleading to our prime minister, Andrew Holness, to act against these damning allegations.
Prime Minister, a few months ago the students at the University of Technology, Jamaica, stood bravely in the scorching sun for hours adamantly protesting and pleading for more monies to be allocated to the institution through increased subvention. Former Education Minister Senator Ruel Reid made it clear that there was simply no money to allow for an increased allocation.
Unlike the situation with the birthday cake, we are not forgiving, we believe better use could be made of the nation's funds if an increased allocation was sent to tertiary institutions.
Calls that were made to the former minister to assist our students went unanswered and there is still need.
I call on all the students across the country raise to their right hands and ask for justice and that the full arm of the law to be utilised against any illegal activity that robbed students of aid.
We implore you, Prime Minister, to take decisive action in ensuring that those who are culpable be criminally charged and the funds returned.
Oshane Grant
oshanegrant23@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy