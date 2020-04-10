Suggestion for the CARE programme
Dear Editor,
The following is is an open letter to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service regarding the newly implemented COVID-19 Allocation of Reso urces for Employees (CARE) programme:
First of all, let me commend the Government on its strides to protect the country from a COVID-19 outbreak, as well as to earmark financial resources to assist the most vulnerable and needy people in our society.
I greatly anticipated the opening of the online wecare.gov.jm platform on Thursday morning, as I stood ready to assist those in the communities I serve, to apply for the benefits they may qualify for, on their behalf.
As a pastor, I am very well aware that most of whom the compassionate grants are geared toward do not possess smart devices and or Internet access to make the online application. The same may be true of some of the other categories. Besides, as user-friendly as the platform is, and as simple as the application process is, many of these individuals do not possess the basic technical skills to navigate online. Thus, it becomes necessary for them to be assisted by well-wishers.
In this regard, there needs to be a revision of the website, for it limits the number of applications from one location (IP address). The error message I last got read, “Whoa! Requests from your location are coming in really close together. Pardon us while we enforce request distancing.” Also, there have been a number of glitches with the platform, perhaps due to the online traffic.
I know that the intent of limiting the number of applications per device is to protect the programme from unscrupulous people, but do remember that the information submitted for each applicant is verifiable and that monies will be sent to the applicant and not the person who does the signing up for him or her. Thus, there are security measures already in place.
I have young, willing, technical personnel who are on standby to assist the people in the vicinity of Brown's Town to sign up for this assistance. So, I crave a revision of the number of attempts each device is allowed to make in signing up individuals. This will greatly benefit those who are truly in need and cannot do the same for themselves.
Jermaine Johnson
Senior pastor
Brown's Town District of Seventh-day Adventists
jjohnson@njcadventist.org
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy