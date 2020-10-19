Surviving COVID-19

Dear Editor,

We see the reports and also know that the novel coronavirus pandemic is getting more intense, not just in Jamaica, but also worldwide.

But here is a little something I have to say about surviving the pandemic: This is the time when stoicism or even faith becomes really necessary. We have to imagine that we are in a battle — a war. Naturally, we want to live, so we must put on all the necessary combat gear in order to fight the enemy and to survive.

Recall St Paul's admonition to the Ephesians that: “We wrestle not against flesh and blood...Put on the whole armour of God.” But, in our case, we wrestle against the bugs, principally the coronavirus. So we must gear up ourselves with all the necessary protective equipment to stand against the evil virus.

But even if we don't see the pandemic as a theological event, let's see it as a criminological one. That is, we are incarcerated for the long term in prison, or kept under house arrest for a crime we probably didn't do — that is, the mistreatment of the environment.

However, we have to do our best to survive this confinement and hope either to escape from prison, or just do the time that has been imposed on us. But, by all means, let's stay alive and safe.

I suspect that we have another year or two to go before we get early release from our incarceration — mental and physical. But whether our release is early or late from the spikes of COVID-19, this will be conditioned on the following factors:

1) our good behaviour by observing the health protocols

2) hopefully developing strong antibodies

3) virologists engineering effective vaccines against the virus

4) all of the above.

So, as soon as there is an armistice declared between us and the virus, we'll resume physical and social contacts, and then hope to celebrate our victory over this invisible foe.

George S Garwood

merleneg@yahoo.com